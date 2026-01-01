ETV Bharat / business

GST Collections Rise 6 Pc To Over Rs 1.74 Lakh Cr In December 2025

New Delhi: Gross GST collections rose 6.1 per cent to over Rs 1.74 lakh crore in December 2025, on slow growth in revenues from domestic sales following the sweeping tax cuts, according to government data released on Thursday. Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in December 2024 was over Rs 1.64 lakh crore.

Gross revenue from domestic transactions rose 1.2 per cent to over Rs 1.22 lakh crore, while revenues from imported goods were up 19.7 per cent at Rs 51,977 crore during December 2025. Refunds were up 31 per cent to Rs 28,980 crore in December.