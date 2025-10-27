ETV Bharat / business

Growth Outlook for FY26 Remains Strong Despite Global Economic, Trade Uncertainties

New Delhi: The growth outlook for FY26 remains strong, supported by domestic demand, lower inflation, monetary easing, and the positive effects of GST reforms despite global economic and trade policy uncertainties, a finance ministry report said on Monday.

"Against a global backdrop characterised by economic and trade policy uncertainty, India's economy gained momentum in Q2 FY26. This is particularly significant, as the United States imposed higher tariffs on India in August," the finance ministry said in its monthly economic review.

Various supply-side High Frequency Indicators (HFIs) have displayed healthy trends while demand conditions continued to improve with the GST reforms and festive season sentiments spurring consumption, it said.

"The growth outlook for FY26 remains strong, supported by domestic demand, favourable monsoon conditions, lower inflation, monetary easing, and the positive effects of GST reforms. Consequently, the IMF and the RBI have revised their growth forecasts for India for FY26 upwards from 6.4 per cent and 6.5 per cent to 6.6 per cent and 6.8 per cent, respectively," it said.

Meanwhile, it said, India’s trade performance remains robust, with strong services exports effectively offsetting the merchandise trade deficit. Even as trade deal negotiations with the US continue, merchandise trade data for September 2025 presented early evidence of diversification of export destinations, it said.

The increase in gross FDI inflows signals the country’s appeal as an attractive investment destination, it said. Recent policy measures, including GST rate rationalisation, are expected to keep inflation moderate while supporting consumption demand, it said, adding that the overall prices are likely to remain soft in FY26.

In the latest meeting of the MPC, while keeping the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent with a 'neutral' stance, the average headline inflation for 2025-26 has been further lowered to 2.6 per cent, from the earlier projections of 3.7 per cent forecasted in June 2025 and the revised 3.1 per cent forecasted in August 2025.