ETV Bharat / business

Gross GST Mop-Up Rises 15 Pc To About Rs 2 Lakh Cr In Aug On Higher Domestic Transactions, Imports

New Delhi: Gross GST collections rose 14.8 per cent year-on-year to about Rs 2 lakh crore in August, driven by domestic transactions as well as imports. The August GST collection figures, coming a day after the official data showed a 7.8 per cent growth in GDP during the June quarter of FY27, show that economic activity and consumption continued to be strong in the second quarter as well despite the tariff headwinds and the West Asia crisis.

Revenue from domestic transactions rose 9.3 per cent to over Rs 1.37 lakh crore, while that from imports jumped 29 per cent to Rs 62,604 crore. With this, the gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue during August was Rs 1,99,853 crore.

The gross Central GST collection was Rs 38,413 crore, State GST at Rs 46,316 crore and Integrated GST at over Rs 1.15 lakh crore during August. Refunds jumped 68 per cent to Rs 31,795 crore during August.

Net GST collection during the month was at Rs 1.68 lakh crore, an 8.3 per cent year-on-year growth.

EY India Tax Partner Saurabh Agarwal said GST collections underscore the underlying resilience of the Indian economy, reflecting steady consumption and improving compliance. Equally encouraging is the pickup in collections from states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Ladakh, and Andaman & Nicobar — a trend that reflects the broadening of economic activity beyond traditional industrial hubs and points to more inclusive, geographically balanced growth.

"Looking ahead, with the festive season round the corner, revenue collections over the next couple of months are likely to trend higher, supported by increased consumer spending," Agarwal said.

Nangia Global, Executive Director - Indirect Tax, Sivakumar Ramjee said August 2026 also provides an early view of the impact of GST 2.0, with collections remaining robust despite the rate rationalisation introduced in September 2025.