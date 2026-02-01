ETV Bharat / business

Gross GST Collections Rise 6.2 Pc To 3-Month High Of Rs 1.93 Lakh Cr In January

New Delhi: Gross GST collections rose 6.2 per cent to a three-month high of over Rs 1.93 lakh crore in January, indicating increased consumption is making up for rate cuts late last year, sources said on Sunday.

However, refunds dipped 3.1 per cent to Rs 22,665 crore, leading to net Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues growing 7.6 per cent to about Rs 1.71 lakh crore in January. Gross tax collections from domestic transactions grew 4.8 per cent to Rs 1.41 lakh crore, while import revenues were up 10.1 per cent to Rs 52,253 crore in January.

GST rates on about 375 items were slashed, making goods cheaper, effective September 2025. Also, four tax slabs of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent were merged into two of 5 and 18 per cent, with a highest 40 per cent slab for a select few ultra luxury goods and tobacco products.

The GST collections had initially dipped in the first month of tax cut implementation, with revenues declining to Rs 1.70 lakh crore in November. It rose to Rs 1.74 lakh crore in December. The January number of Rs 1.93 lakh crore is closer to about Rs 1.96 lakh crore collections in October.

Deloitte India Partner M S Mani said: "The gross GST collections have grown by 6.2 per cent despite the significant rate reductions since September 25, indicating that increased consumption is more than making up for the rate reductions as rightly anticipated by the policy makers".