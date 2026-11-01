ETV Bharat / business

Gross GST Collections Rise 22.9% To Rs 2.31 Lakh Crore in October

New Delhi: India's gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections rose 22.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2.31 lakh crore in October, compared with Rs 1.88 lakh crore in the corresponding month last year, according to provisional data released by the Ministry of Finance.

Net GST revenue, after adjusting for refunds, increased 25.6 per cent to Rs 2.03 lakh crore during the month, against Rs 1.61 lakh crore in October 2025.

The growth in gross collections was supported by a 42.2 per cent increase in revenue from imports, which stood at Rs 72,246 crore, compared with Rs 50,796 crore a year ago. Domestic GST revenue also registered a healthy growth of 15.8 per cent to Rs 1.59 lakh crore from Rs 1.37 lakh crore in October 2025.

Within domestic collections, Central GST (CGST) stood at Rs 42,935 crore, while State GST (SGST) collections amounted to Rs 51,340 crore. Integrated GST (IGST) collections from domestic transactions stood at Rs 64,769 crore.

Total refunds during October increased 6.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 27,934 crore. Domestic refunds rose 9.8 per cent to Rs 14,007 crore, while refunds on imports increased 3.4 per cent to Rs 13,927 crore.