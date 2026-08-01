ETV Bharat / business

Gross GST Collection Grows 15.4 Pc To Over Rs 2.11 Lakh Cr In July

New Delhi: GST collection rose 15.4 per cent to over Rs 2.11 lakh crore in July, driven by a sharp increase in GST revenue from imports and steady growth in domestic collections, government data showed on Saturday.

Gross GST revenue stood at Rs 1.83 lakh crore in July 2025. According to data released by the Goods and Services Tax Department, domestic gross GST revenue increased 10.1 per cent to Rs 1.45 lakh crore from Rs 1.31 lakh crore a year earlier. Revenue from imports recorded a significantly stronger growth of 28.8 per cent, rising to Rs 66,511 crore from Rs 51,626 crore in July 2025.

After accounting for refunds, net GST revenue increased 15.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.81 lakh crore in July 2026, compared with Rs 1.57 lakh crore in the corresponding month last year. Net domestic revenue rose 10.5 per cent to Rs 1.27 lakh crore, while net revenue from customs-related GST climbed 30.3 per cent to Rs 54,223 crore.

Total GST refunds stood at Rs 29,968 crore in July, up 13.1 per cent from Rs 26,495 crore a year earlier. Domestic refunds increased 7.3 per cent to Rs 17,680 crore, while refunds related to exports through ICEGATE rose 22.7 per cent to Rs 12,288 crore.