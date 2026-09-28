ETV Bharat / business

Goyal To Visit US for G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting; Hold Trade Pact Talks With Greer

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will visit the US this week to attend the G20 Trade Ministers' meeting in Milwaukee and hold deliberations with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the bilateral trade agreement, an official statement said on Monday.

"Goyal will also engage bilaterally with his counterpart from the United States as part of ongoing efforts to advance a balanced and mutually beneficial India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) and finalise an interim deal in line with the Joint Statement of 7 February 2026," the Commerce Ministry said.

The minister will visit the United States of America from September 29 to October 5, 2026.