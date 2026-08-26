ETV Bharat / business

Goyal Proposes India-Japan 'Shark Tank' Style Startup Series To Boost Investments, Business Ties

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during an interaction with Indian community members, in Tokyo on Tuesday. ( ANI )

Tokyo: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday proposed an India-Japan startup pitching series, on the lines of the popular 'Shark Tank' format, to connect young startups from the two countries with investors and potential business partners.

Addressing a roundtable on startups, Goyal said such pitching sessions could be organised virtually, leveraging digital connectivity, to facilitate greater interaction between Indian and Japanese startups.

"India and Japan can develop a pitching series, something like the Shark Tank initiative, that can help young startups pitch," Goyal said. He said Indian startups could pitch their ideas to Japanese investors, while Japanese startups could seek partners and business opportunities in India.

"In this world of global connectivity through Zoom calls and the internet, I think we can have more and more pitching sessions where Indian startups pitch for Japanese investments and Japanese startups pitch for partners in India," he said. Goyal said the initiative could help deepen commercial ties between the two countries by moving beyond initial pitches towards actual business collaboration.

"Together we build more business connects, and move from pitches to pilots, to investment, and to scale," he said. The minister also extended an invitation to Japanese businesses and startups to work with India, saying stronger economic cooperation between the two countries would create broader opportunities for prosperity.