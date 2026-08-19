ETV Bharat / business

Goyal Leads 70-Member Business Delegation To Singapore To Strengthen Trade, Investment Ties

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is leading a 70-member business delegation to Singapore to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two countries, an official statement said on Wednesday. The three-day visit begins on August 19.

Goyal will participate in the fourth India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) on August 20 alongside Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The ministers will engage with their Singaporean counterparts and other senior Singaporean leaders during the visit, the commerce ministry said. The business delegation includes representatives from AI, manufacturing, infrastructure, financial services, healthcare, food and agriculture, logistics, maritime and trade.

The engagements will focus on partnerships, investment, market access, technology collaboration and talent development, it said. Singapore remains a key economic partner and a major source of investment for India.