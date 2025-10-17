ETV Bharat / business

Goyal Criticises Congress-Era FTAs With Japan, Korea Over Export Woes

Minister Piyush Goyal speaks at the Annual Conference and 105th Annual General Meeting during the session 'Economic Reforms 2.0: Indias Global Impact', in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday criticised Congress-era trade pacts with Japan and South Korea, saying Indian exports saw minimal growth while imports surged, and businesses continue to face difficulties exporting to these countries. He also questioned the decision of the previous Congress-led government to join trade pact talks under the RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) bloc.

RCEP members include 10 ASEAN members (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam) and their six free-trade pact partners Australia, China, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand.

India voluntarily chose to join the RCEP, which included China, and "still I am not able to figure out why we chose to do that," he said, adding it was only an agreement between India and China.

"We already had an agreement with ASEAN, which is, by itself, questionable in terms of fairness and equity. We already had an agreement with Japan and Korea and for those who are doing business with Japan or Korea, you know the kind of difficulties our products face when we have to export to Japan or Korea.

"The exports to these two countries have hardly grown after the FTA (free trade agreement). Only imports have grown. Exports have hardly grown," Goyal said.

The free trade agreement with South Korea was implemented in January 2010, while with Japan in August 2011. India in 2019 decided not to join the mega free trade agreement RCEP as the pact was not addressing its concerns. He also stated that between 2004-05 and 2014-15, India's trade deficit with China rose from less than USD 2 billion to USD 46 or 48 billion, that is 26 times in 10 years.