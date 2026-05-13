Goyal Calls For Taking India's Exports To USD 1 Trillion This Year
The Union Minister said that taking from USD 863 billion to USD 1 trillion needs USD 137 billion, which is a 16-17 per cent growth.
File photo of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (PTI)
By PTI
Published : May 13, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday asked for taking the country's goods and services exports to USD 1 trillion this fiscal year.
In 2025-26, the exports reached an all-time high of USD 863 billion. "This year, let's aspire for a USD 1 trillion exports target. It's possible," he said at an event here.
The minister said that taking from USD 863 billion to USD 1 trillion needs USD 137 billion, which is a 16-17 per cent growth.
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