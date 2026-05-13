ETV Bharat / business

Goyal Calls For Taking India's Exports To USD 1 Trillion This Year

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday asked for taking the country's goods and services exports to USD 1 trillion this fiscal year.

In 2025-26, the exports reached an all-time high of USD 863 billion. "This year, let's aspire for a USD 1 trillion exports target. It's possible," he said at an event here.