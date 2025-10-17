ETV Bharat / business

Govt Working On Steps To Improve Supply Of Rare Earth Minerals: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: The government is working on measures to improve supply of rare earth minerals, including negotiating trade pacts with Chile and Peru, promoting domestic exploration, and engaging startups in recycling and processing, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

Critical or rare earth minerals such as copper, lithium, nickel, and cobalt are essential raw materials which have applications in various industries ranging from electronic goods to fighter jets. These minerals also fuel the growth of rapidly growing clean energy technologies, including electric vehicles and battery manufacturing. Countries like Chile, Peru and Australia have reserves of these minerals.

India already has implemented a trade pact with Australia and is negotiating with South American nations Chile and Peru. The Indian team is visiting the two South American countries for the next round of trade talks.

"Look at Chile and Peru, think about it. Why am I doing FTA with them in the first place? It gives you the answer," he said when asked about steps the government is taking to deal with the shortage of these minerals. China, the major player of these minerals, has imposed restrictions on the supply, which is disrupting the supply chains worldwide.

"In our country, we are looking at increasing explorations and I have been talking to start-ups engaged in this area both for recycling of the waste, from which we can extract rare earths, and we are also in dialogue with start-ups to see if we can create the processing facility in India, which is currently concentrated in one geography," Goyal said.

The minister also suggested that the industry diversify their supply chains, as dependency on one country for the import of any product will create problems. "We must assess all our respective supply chains, see whether they are overly dependent on any particular geography," he said, adding if it is dependent on one country, you are prone to vulnerability, particularly in a world where trade is being used as a weapon".