Govt Will Use Every Policy Tool To Help Exporters Deal With West Asia Crisis: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: The government will use all policy tools and support measures to help domestic exporters deal with the ongoing West Asia crisis, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday. He said that the government has set up an inter-ministerial group to look into the issues on a daily basis.

"And the government will use every policy tool and the export promotion mission to support our exporters...We will be formalising some ways to give comfort to our exporters," Goyal told reporters here on the sidelines of IIFT's vice chancellors' conclave.

He was responding to the demands of exporters seeking government intervention to help them tide over the problems following the disruptions in the movements of goods on account of the ongoing war between the US and Israel with Iran.

Exporters are facing issues with regard to the movement of consignments to West Asia as certain shipping lines are demanding high war-risk surcharges of up to USD 4,000 per 40 ft container, and some ships are stranded in international waters.

These developments have significantly pushed freight rates and insurance premiums. West Asia is a key trading partner of India. In 2025, India imported USD 98.7 billion worth of goods from West Asia, making the region a crucial supplier for energy, fertilisers and industrial raw materials. Exports to the West Asian economies stood at USD 58.8 billion in 2024-25.

The commerce ministry, Goyal said, is in dialogue with the ministry of shipping and with shipping companies on the issues of exporters. "And I do hope we will find a resolution to this issue also," he said. When asked about the issue of rising freight costs, he said the ministry is working with them to see how the burden on exporters can be mitigated.

"Every day the inter-ministerial group talks to the exporters...They take feedback, and we will not be found wanting in supporting our exporters in any way," he said. He added that India would continue to meet all the commitments that the country's industries have made to foreign buyers in goods and services.