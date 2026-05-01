ETV Bharat / business

Govt To Sustain Capex Push Despite Fiscal Stress Due To Global Uncertainties: FinMin Official

New Delhi: The government will proceed with the planned Rs 12.22 lakh crore capital expenditure in the current fiscal to maintain the growth momentum despite the fiscal stress arising from the ongoing West Asia conflict, a senior official said on Friday.

Expenditure Secretary V Vualnam said the upcoming few quarters and the coming year would possibly have a "lot of stress points". Tax buoyancy could be impacted by a cut in excise duties on petrol and diesel brought about in late March.

"The fiscal stress is indeed very much a reality, but at the same time... the capex would really be a priority item, which we would like to preserve and ensure that it continues at the budgeted level," Vualnam said at the ICPP Growth Conference organised by the Ashoka University.

He said highways, railways, shipping, ports, and urban development sectors would be the focus areas for FY27 capex.

Stating that the current global uncertainties have thrown a "very challenging situation" for India with the country being a net importer of petroleum products, he said the government has been "proactive" in trying to tackle each situation with "agility".

But, India's fiscal prudence has put the country on a very good stead in the current unpredictable times, he added.

"We will, on our part, be committed to see that the required funds are provided in spite of all the stress points that may come up," he said.