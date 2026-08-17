ETV Bharat / business

Government To Soon Announce High-Level Panel On 'Banking For Viksit Bharat'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivers the C.D. Deshmukh Lecture 2026, organised by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), in New Delhi on Thursday, August 6, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the banking sector has a critical role to play in shaping India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047 and called upon the leadership of public sector banks and financial institutions to come up with clear and workable ideas for reforms.

Addressing the PSB Confluence 2026 here on Monday, Sithraman said that the 2-day meeting was an important opportunity for the banking leadership to deliberate on seven key areas identified by the Department of Financial Services.

She also said the seven documents prepared for the discussions were well researched and included global best practices while also identifying areas that needed greater attention and action.

Referring to the document on youth prepared for the discussion during PSB Confluence 2026, Sitharaman said it categorises young people across different age groups and educational backgrounds.

She highlighted that 29% of India’s population is between 15 and 29 years of age. The Finance Minister said the documents had been shared with the participants in advance so that they could study them and contribute their critical thoughts during the conclave.

The objective was to conclude the two-day meeting with a clear set of workable ideas, she said.

Sitharaman also said that the discussions assume greater significance as the government is expected to announce a high-powered committee to look into banking for Viksit Bharat.