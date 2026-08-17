Government To Soon Announce High-Level Panel On 'Banking For Viksit Bharat'
Sitharaman had proposed a high-level committee on 'Banking for Viksit Bharat ' to comprehensively review sector, reports Saurabh Shukla.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 1:52 PM IST|
Updated : August 17, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the banking sector has a critical role to play in shaping India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047 and called upon the leadership of public sector banks and financial institutions to come up with clear and workable ideas for reforms.
Addressing the PSB Confluence 2026 here on Monday, Sithraman said that the 2-day meeting was an important opportunity for the banking leadership to deliberate on seven key areas identified by the Department of Financial Services.
She also said the seven documents prepared for the discussions were well researched and included global best practices while also identifying areas that needed greater attention and action.
Referring to the document on youth prepared for the discussion during PSB Confluence 2026, Sitharaman said it categorises young people across different age groups and educational backgrounds.
She highlighted that 29% of India’s population is between 15 and 29 years of age. The Finance Minister said the documents had been shared with the participants in advance so that they could study them and contribute their critical thoughts during the conclave.
The objective was to conclude the two-day meeting with a clear set of workable ideas, she said.
Sitharaman also said that the discussions assume greater significance as the government is expected to announce a high-powered committee to look into banking for Viksit Bharat.
She said the outcomes of the conclave could provide substantive material for the committee to consider while formulating its views and recommendations on the future direction of India’s banking sector.
India is now in 2026 and has less than 20 years before the Viksit Bharat 2047 goal, making it an important time to discuss the future of banking, she added.
Talking about the improved health of the banking sector, the Finance Minister also pointed to saying non performing assets are at their lowest level ever. This provides the banking sector with a position of strength from which it can take forward reforms, she added.
She said she would return on the second day of the conclave to hear a detailed brief from the participants on the discussions and the outcomes on each of the seven topics.
'I am keen to hear what comes out of it tomorrow,' Sitharaman said, adding that the focus should be on future action and setting the tone for India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat.
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