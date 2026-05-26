ETV Bharat / business

Govt To Sell Up To 2 Pc In Coal India; OFS Opens Wednesday

New Delhi: The government will sell up to 2 per cent stake in Coal India through an offer for sale at a floor price of Rs 412 apiece beginning Wednesday. The sale of up to 2 per cent stake or about 12.32 crore shares at Rs 412 apiece would fetch about Rs 5,000 crore to the exchequer. The OFS (offer for sale) will open for non-retail investors on May 27, and for retail investors on May 29.

"Government of India announces OFS in Coal India Limited with a base offer of 1 per cent of its equity and an additional 1 per cent Green Shoe Option in case of oversubscription. Floor price fixed at Rs 412 per share," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Arunish Chawla said in a post on X.

Shares of Coal India closed at Rs 458.25 on the BSE on Tuesday, up 0.25 per cent from the previous close. The floor price of Rs 412/share is at a 10 per cent discount over the current market price.