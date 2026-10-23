ETV Bharat / business

Govt To Bear 'Expensive' Certification Costs For Micro, Small Exporters Under EPM: Piyush Goyal

Berlin: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the government is willing to bear the entire cost of "expensive" certification for micro and small enterprises under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM), urging existing and new exporters to approach the Directorate General of Foreign Trade for support to access global markets.

In November last year, the government approved the mission with an outlay of Rs 25,060 crore for six financial years. The mission is being implemented through two sub-schemes: Niryat Protsahan (Rs 10,401 crore) and Niryat Disha (Rs 14,659 crore).

"Under the mission, we are willing to support everybody who wants to export anywhere in the world. We will give them support. For micro and small (enterprises), we are willing to literally take care of the entire cost of certification and others also, if there is some very expensive certification or process," he told reporters here.

He urged existing and new exporters across product categories and sectors to approach the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) for certification support, saying the government would cover the entire cost.

He added that the costs of complying with European Union regulations, including the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), would be covered for micro and small enterprises, while support for other businesses would be provided on a graded basis.

"We urge Indian exporters, both old and new, to take benefit of this, so that it'll encourage more people to go in for new products, new markets and encourage new exporters in this business," he said.

The minister's remarks are significant as certain Indian exporters, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises, have raised concerns over the high costs of complying with European regulations.

They have flagged the financial burden of meeting stringent reporting, certification, emissions-monitoring and traceability requirements, warning that these could raise export costs and affect the competitiveness of Indian products in the European market.