ETV Bharat / business

Govt Releases Maiden Services Index; 14 Sub-Sectors Record Double-Digit Growth In April

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday released the first sub-sectoral trial Index of Services Production, which showed 14 out of the 19 sub-sectors of formal services recorded double-digit growth in April 2026. Wholesale trade, retail, accommodation and food, road transport, air transport, telecommunications, and banking are among the sub-sectors, covering about 60 per cent of the services sector.

Except for railway and air transport, all the categories recorded positive growth in April 2026 on an annual basis, according to the trial ISP, with a base year of 2024 -25.

"The ISP (Index of Services Production) represents an important milestone in strengthening India's statistical system and improving the measurement of the services sector, which accounts for more than half of the country's economic activity," the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said in a statement.

Air transport declined by 13.9 per cent, and railway transport was down by 0.4 per cent in April. Top sub-sectors reporting strong growth in April were 'accommodation and food' (37.2 per cent), retail trade (30.8 per cent), administrative and support services (28.7 per cent) and real estate (27.7 per cent), according to the index.