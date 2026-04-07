ETV Bharat / business

Govt Relaxes Energy Efficiency Norms For 6 Months Till Jan 1 For Induction Hobs

New Delhi: The government on Monday extended the timeline for implementing strict energy efficiency norms, or the star labelling programme, for counter-top induction hobs by six months to January 1, 2027, to boost electric cooking in the country. This assumes significance in view of the West Asia crisis, which caused supply-side issues for LPG or cooking gas in the country.

An induction hob works similarly to an electric hob, but it has coils beneath its surface that induce an electrical current to generate heat in the pan or metal object. It uses less power and remains cold until you place a pan on it. That means it uses less energy than other types of electric hobs. In a notification by the Ministry of Power, it said that the mandatory phase of the induction hobs may be postponed by six months.

Now, therefore, it replaced the words "1st July, 2026" with "1st January, 2027" in an earlier notification regarding energy efficiency norms for the counter-top induction hobs. The earlier notification in this regard was published on 8th December, 2025.