Govt Relaxes Energy Efficiency Norms For 6 Months Till Jan 1 For Induction Hobs
In a notification by the Ministry of Power, it said that the mandatory phase of the induction hobs may be postponed by six months.
By PTI
Published : April 7, 2026 at 9:32 AM IST
New Delhi: The government on Monday extended the timeline for implementing strict energy efficiency norms, or the star labelling programme, for counter-top induction hobs by six months to January 1, 2027, to boost electric cooking in the country. This assumes significance in view of the West Asia crisis, which caused supply-side issues for LPG or cooking gas in the country.
An induction hob works similarly to an electric hob, but it has coils beneath its surface that induce an electrical current to generate heat in the pan or metal object. It uses less power and remains cold until you place a pan on it. That means it uses less energy than other types of electric hobs. In a notification by the Ministry of Power, it said that the mandatory phase of the induction hobs may be postponed by six months.
Now, therefore, it replaced the words "1st July, 2026" with "1st January, 2027" in an earlier notification regarding energy efficiency norms for the counter-top induction hobs. The earlier notification in this regard was published on 8th December, 2025.
The government had specified the norms for process and energy consumption standards for the star labelling of counter-top induction hobs. In order to improve the energy efficiency, induction hobs were brought under the mandatory star rating regime applicable from 1st July 2026 onwards.
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