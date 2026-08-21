ETV Bharat / business

Govt Rejects Ethanol Link to Sugar Price Surge, Says Duty Free Imports Allowed to Curb Prices

New Delhi: The government on Friday rejected claims that diversion of sugar for ethanol production was driving a sharp rise in sugar prices, saying instead that lower domestic output, festive-season demand and hoarding had prompted the government to impose stock limits and allow duty-free imports to contain prices.

"It is incorrect to attribute the recent increase in sugar prices to diversion of sugar for ethanol production," the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said in a statement.

The share of sugar diverted for making ethanol for doping in petrol has, in fact, declined to around 9 per cent in the 2025-26 season from about 12 per cent in 2022-23, while nearly three-fourths of India's ethanol production now comes from grains, particularly maize, it said.

The clarification came as retail sugar prices rose to Rs 55.70 a kg on August 20 from Rs 48.18 a kg on July 20. The government attributed the increase to lower-than-expected sugar production, stronger demand ahead of the festive season, weather-related crop damage, tightening global supplies and speculation and hoarding by some sections of the industry.

To curb the price rise and ensure adequate availability, the government has imposed a stock limit of 400 tonnes on sugar dealers nationwide until November 30. From September 1, bulk consumers will also be barred from holding stocks exceeding 15 days of consumption.

The government has also approved duty-free imports of 1 million tonnes of raw sugar and ordered physical verification of stocks at mills by joint central and state government teams to check hoarding and artificial scarcity.

The ministry said domestic sugar production in the current season is expected to be around 30.6 million tonnes, compared with an initial estimate of about 34.3 million tonnes by sugarcane-growing states.