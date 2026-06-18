ETV Bharat / business

Govt Ratifies 8.25 Pc EPF Interest Rate For FY26, To Be Credited This Month

New Delhi: The government has ratified an 8.25 per cent rate of interest on employees' provident fund (EPF) deposits for 2025-26, which is likely to be credited to over seven crore contributing members this month, a source said on Thursday. EPFO provides the rate of interest on EPF after it gets ratified by the government through the finance ministry.

The source told PTI that the finance ministry has given its concurrence to the 8.25 per cent rate of interest fixed by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), the apex decision-making body of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

Earlier on March 2, 2026, the CBT in a meeting chaired by the Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had decided to fix 8.25 per cent rate of interest for the financial year 2025-26, marking the third consecutive year this rate has been maintained.

Thereafter, the proposal was sent to the finance ministry for concurrence, as the guarantor of the EPF is the Government of India.

The source said that the finance ministry has approved the proposal after vetting it, and the EPFO, on the direction of the labour ministry, is likely to credit the 8.25 per cent rate of interest for 2025-26 into subscribers' accounts this month only.