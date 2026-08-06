'Do You Follow Law Of Land?' Centre's Poser To Meta Global Team On Day 2; Deliberations To Continue On Friday
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stressed that Meta must fully follow Indian law and take urgent corrective action.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST|
Updated : August 7, 2026 at 8:02 AM IST
New Delhi: Union Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, during a meeting with Meta officials on Thursday, stressed that the company must follow Indian rules and must take corrective action.
This was revealed to ETV Bharat by government sources following the second meeting between Vaishnaw and Meta officials in the national capital.
The meeting between Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and the officials from the tech giant Meta concluded on Thursday, with the tech company’s global team expected to continue its stay in the country for further deliberations.
According to sources, the meeting on Thursday centred on the technical side of Meta’s platform, especially its algorithm. Meta admitted flaws in its algorithmic systems again. Vaishnaw asked the company to list all problem areas and share the corrective steps it is taking.
“The Minister also stressed that Meta must fully follow Indian law and take urgent corrective action. More meetings with the IT Secretary’s team are planned, and both sides agreed to keep talking until the issues are fixed,” the sources added.
This was the second round of deliberations of Meta's global team with the government, after the Prime Minister's July 23 Facebook post, addressing students and youth and promising stringent action against examination paper leaks, was restricted for about five hours on the platform, raising issues around intermediary accountability.
Meta's global affairs head Joel Kaplan was summoned by the government to explain why the PM's Facebook post was temporarily restricted. On Wednesday, Kaplan and his team met IT Secretary S Krishnan, and then the IT Minister.
After the executives of the US tech giant met Vaishnaw on Wednesday, government sources said Meta has apologised for the temporary removal of PM Modi's post as well as for failures ranging from child sexual abuse content to deepfakes and boosting certain content on being paid "a lot of money".
While Kaplan, who flew in for meetings with Indian officials, said in a written statement on Wednesday that he "apologised to the minister on behalf of Meta for the error restricting PM Modi's post", government sources, who did not wish to be identified, said the apology came from company chief executive Mark Zuckerberg.
A Parliamentary Standing Committee, too, sought an apology from Zuckerberg over the removal of PM Modi's Facebook post, warning in a letter that protection and immunity available could be withdrawn if no apology was forthcoming within three days.
PM Modi had first posted the selfie video on Instagram. The video was later shared on Facebook, which was restricted by the social media platform. Meta later restored the post, attributing its removal to an error by AI-powered automated content filters, and apologised. According to government sources, Vaishnaw had asked Meta point-blank on Wednesday whether the company accepted payments to promote content that could trigger public disorder.
The government read out provisions of Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, making it clear that non-compliance in discharging intermediary obligations jeopardises the company's safe harbour protection (immunity as a platform).
After the meeting, government sources said Meta executives admitted to failures involving child sexual abuse content and deepfakes and admitted that "a lot of money was paid for boosting a certain type of content".
Vaishnaw, it is learnt, also asked Meta if it is doing enough to prevent illegal content on their platform.
"They admitted that their systems are not fully geared up for so much of the content which is illegal... They admitted that they are not able to control all of it," government sources said.
Neither Kaplan nor any other Meta official acknowledged the claims or offered any comments on Wednesday.
The government last month served a notice on Meta over alleged child sexual abuse material in paid advertisements on Instagram, and the meetings this week have seen the US giant being grilled on issues such as child sexual abuse material, deepfakes, safeguards for verified and prominent accounts, algorithmic bias, and compliance with Indian laws.
Read More