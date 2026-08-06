ETV Bharat / business

'Do You Follow Law Of Land?' Centre's Poser To Meta Global Team On Day 2; Deliberations To Continue On Friday

Meta officials leave from the office of Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, as the meeting concludes, in New Delhi on Thursday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Union Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, during a meeting with Meta officials on Thursday, stressed that the company must follow Indian rules and must take corrective action.

This was revealed to ETV Bharat by government sources following the second meeting between Vaishnaw and Meta officials in the national capital.

The meeting between Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and the officials from the tech giant Meta concluded on Thursday, with the tech company’s global team expected to continue its stay in the country for further deliberations.

'Do You Follow Law Of Land?' Centre's Poser To Meta Gobal Team On Day 2 (PTI)

According to sources, the meeting on Thursday centred on the technical side of Meta’s platform, especially its algorithm. Meta admitted flaws in its algorithmic systems again. Vaishnaw asked the company to list all problem areas and share the corrective steps it is taking.

“The Minister also stressed that Meta must fully follow Indian law and take urgent corrective action. More meetings with the IT Secretary’s team are planned, and both sides agreed to keep talking until the issues are fixed,” the sources added.

This was the second round of deliberations of Meta's global team with the government, after the Prime Minister's July 23 Facebook post, addressing students and youth and promising stringent action against examination paper leaks, was restricted for about five hours on the platform, raising issues around intermediary accountability.

Meta's global affairs head Joel Kaplan was summoned by the government to explain why the PM's Facebook post was temporarily restricted. On Wednesday, Kaplan and his team met IT Secretary S Krishnan, and then the IT Minister.

After the executives of the US tech giant met Vaishnaw on Wednesday, government sources said Meta has apologised for the temporary removal of PM Modi's post as well as for failures ranging from child sexual abuse content to deepfakes and boosting certain content on being paid "a lot of money".