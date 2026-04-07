ETV Bharat / business

Govt Mulling Options To Retain 51 Pc Stake In PFC Post Merger With REC: Official

New Delhi: The government is looking at options, including issuance of preference shares or fresh equity, to maintain 51 per cent stake in the state-owned Power Finance Corporation post its merger with REC, a senior official said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had, in the FY27 Budget, announced the restructuring of Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) to help achieve scale and improve efficiency in the public sector NBFC space.

"The government would like to retain a majority stake in the merged entity as it would be the largest government-owned NBFC with strategic presence. Discussions are going on over the options to ensure that the government stake in the merged entity does not fall below 51 per cent," the official said.

As per the Companies Act, a 'government company' is one in which not less than 51 per cent of the paid-up share capital is held by the central government, or by any state government, and includes a company that is a subsidiary company of such a government company.

One of the options being discussed is the issuance of preference shares by PFC to the promoter, which is the government. The other option on the table is the issuance of fresh equity to the government. Both options will help the government increase its stake in PFC so that the merged entity remains a state-owned company, the official told PTI.