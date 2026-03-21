ETV Bharat / business

Govt Modifies Mutual Credit Guarantee Scheme To Support MSME Manufacturers, Exporters

New Delhi: The Finance Ministry on Saturday said the Mutual Credit Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs (MCGS-MSME) has been modified to support manufacturers and exporters, allowing a 5 per cent upfront contribution in tranches after the fourth year.

As per the revised scheme, the services sector has been included in the scheme, and the cost of equipment/machinery has been reduced up to 60 per cent of the project cost from the earlier 75 per cent, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Ltd (NCGTC) has operationalised the revised scheme since February 24, 2026. According to the modified scheme, the credit guarantee would expire after 10 years, as compared to the unspecified period in the earlier scheme.

Elaborating on eligibility, it said, profitable units having exported at least 25 per cent of their sales turnover in each of the previous 3 financial years and satisfying certain export realisation conditions are eligible to avail the scheme.

Guaranteed loan amount is pegged at Rs 20 crore, and upfront contribution is 2 per cent of the loan amount, a maximum of Rs 40 lakh, with 1 per cent each refundable in the 4th and 5th year of the guarantee period.