ETV Bharat / business

Govt-Meta Meeting Enters Technical Round On Day 3; Co Lists Ways To Curb Deepfakes, CSAM

Members of the Meta delegation arrive at Rail Bhawan to meet Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. The delegation met senior government officials following a summons regarding the temporary removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video post from Facebook, alongside regulatory concerns over platform content management. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The government on Friday held technical rounds of discussions with Meta, and the social media giant explained in detail how it would address the Centre's concerns over deepfakes, child abuse content and unlabelled synthetically generated information circulating on platforms, sources said.

Sources said the government has asked the company to take specific steps and report back to it on the results. After two days of meetings that saw IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw questioning Meta's team - led by global affairs head Joel Kaplan - on the content recommendation algorithms and the social media giant's compliance with local laws, day three of discussions was technical.

Meta explained how its systems work and outlined how it plans to address the government's concerns over deepfakes, child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and bot accounts. The company told the government that it has solutions to tackle these issues and detailed how they could be deployed, government sources told PTI.

Sources further said that one of the key issues discussed was the reappearance, continued circulation and virality of AI-generated harmful content even after it has been flagged. The government questioned Meta on why AI-generated videos without labels continue to remain visible on its platforms despite the IT Rules requiring synthetic content to be identified and labelled, sources said.

On Thursday, Meta executives had faced the second straight day of questioning by Indian government officials over issues, including Instagram's content recommendation algorithms and the social media giant's compliance with local laws, and according to sources, the company had assured that it is working to tackle deepfakes, child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and bot accounts.