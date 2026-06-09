ETV Bharat / business

Govt Measures To Help Inclusion Of G-Secs In Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index

New Delhi: The government's recent steps to boost foreign portfolio investment in Government Securities are aimed at securing the inclusion of sovereign bonds in Bloomberg's flagship Global Aggregate index, government sources said on Tuesday.

Last Friday, the government introduced a series of reforms to increase Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) participation in Government Securities (G-Secs) to deepen the capital market.

Key measures included tax exemptions on interest income, long-term capital gains (LTCG) and short-term capital gains (STCG), expansion of specified securities under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR), and streamlined investment norms.

Besides, the RBI also announced a slew of measures to attract foreign capital inflow in the country on Friday.