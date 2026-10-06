ETV Bharat / business

Govt May Consider ATF Price Stabilisation Fund For Airlines Amid Soaring Fuel Costs

New Delhi: Amid rising jet fuel prices, the government is considering whether to revive the price stabilisation fund and is also in discussions with airlines as well as oil marketing companies on the high ATF costs.

Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) accounts for around 40 per cent of an airline's operational expenses, and with the continuing West Asia turmoil, fuel prices have been on the rise.

"One of the most important things is how the West Asia crisis is putting a big burden on ATF prices. We are in discussions with airlines and OMCs (Oil Marketing Companies)," Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said on the sidelines of a conference in the national capital on Tuesday.

The government is considering whether to have the price stabilisation fund for the ATF, according to a senior official.

Specific details could not be immediately ascertained.

In June, the Union Cabinet cleared a one-time budgetary support not exceeding Rs 10,000 crore for Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to provide ATF price stabilisation in order to provide support for domestic airlines.

However, airlines were not keen on availing the fund, which has lapsed now.

On Monday, the country's largest airline IndiGo announced a hike in fuel surcharge for domestic and international flights in the wake of rising jet fuel prices.