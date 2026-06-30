ETV Bharat / business

Govt Keeps Interest Rates On Small Savings Schemes Unchanged For Ninth Quarter

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday left interest rates unchanged for various small savings schemes, including PPF and NSC, for the ninth straight quarter, beginning July 1, 2026.

"The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the second quarter of FY 2026-27, starting from July 1, 2026, and ending on September 30, 2026, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the first quarter (March 1, 2026, to June 30, 2026) of FY 2026-27," the Finance Ministry said in a notification.

As per the notification, deposits under the Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme will attract an interest rate of 8.2 per cent, while the rate on a three-year term deposit remains at 7.1 per cent in the current quarter.