ETV Bharat / business

Govt Invites Bids For 6,000 MTPA Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturing Under Rs 7,280-Cr REPM Scheme

New Delhi: The government on Friday invited bids for setting up manufacturing facilities for 6,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) of magnets under the Rs 7,280-crore Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Sintered Rare Earth Permanent Magnet.

The heavy industries ministry has issued a request for proposal (RFP) for the selection of beneficiaries to establish integrated Sintered NdFeB Rare Earth Permanent Magnet manufacturing units.

The pre-bid conference will be held on April 7, while the bid due date is May 28. Technical bids will be opened on May 29, 2026.

The bidding process will be conducted online through the Central Public Procurement (CPP) Portal using a transparent Least Cost System (LCS), comprising a two-stage process -- technical and financial bids.

The scheme, approved by the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last November, seeks to establish a total manufacturing capacity of 6,000 MTPA of integrated REPM facilities in the country.