ETV Bharat / business

Centre Imposes Rs 3 Per Litre Windfall Tax On Petrol Exports, Cuts Levy On Diesel, ATF

New Delhi: The Centre on late Friday imposed a windfall gains tax of Rs 3/litre on petrol exports, while reducing the levy on diesel to Rs 16.5/litre and on aviation turbine fuel to Rs 16/litre, effective from Saturday (May 16).

The Finance Ministry, in an official statement, said that the road and infrastructure cess will be nil on exports of petrol and diesel. Also, there is no change in the existing duty rates on petrol and diesel cleared for domestic consumption.

The special additional excise duty (SAED) on petrol at Rs 3/litre has been imposed for the first time since the start of the West Asia crisis. The duty on export of diesel has been reduced to Rs 16.5 per litre, from Rs 23 per litre, and aviation turbine fuel to Rs 16 per litre from Rs 33 per litre.

The government, on March 26, imposed an export duty on diesel at Rs 21.50 a litre, and on ATF at Rs 29.5 a litre. In the review on April 11, the duties were hiked to Rs 55.5/litre and Rs 42/litre. In the April 30 review, the duties were cut to Rs 23/litre and Rs 33/litre.