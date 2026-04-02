ETV Bharat / business

Govt Imposes Import Curbs On All Articles Of Gold, Silver, Platinum

New Delhi: The government on Thursday imposed import curbs on all forms of articles of gold, silver and platinum, a move aimed at checking misuse of free trade agreements (FTAs).

These restrictions will apply irrespective of any prior contract, irrevocable letter of credit, advance payment, shipment status, or any other commitment, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification. Accordingly, the benefit of transitional arrangements shall not be available.

"The Import Policy and Policy Condition of items ... covered under Chapter 71 ... is revised ... with immediate effect," it said. The chapter includes natural or cultured pearls, precious or semi-precious stones, precious metals, metals clad with precious metal, articles, imitation jewellery, and coins.