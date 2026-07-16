ETV Bharat / business

Govt Hikes Windfall Tax On Diesel, ATF; Cuts Levy On Petrol Exports

New Delhi: The government has increased the windfall gains tax on exports of diesel and ATF, while lowering the levy on petrol for the fortnight beginning July 16.

The rate of Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on diesel exports has been increased to Rs 15.5 a litre from Rs 8.5 a litre. Similarly, SAED on ATF exports has been raised to Rs 14.5 per litre from Rs 7.5 per litre till July 15.

However, the export duty on petrol has been cut to Rs 2.5 per litre, from Rs 4 per litre. The Finance Ministry, in a notification, said the duty hikes will be effective from July 16.