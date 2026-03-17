ETV Bharat / business

Govt Hikes Commission For Arthiyas, Cooperatives In Wheat, Paddy Procurement

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday approved a hike in commission rates payable to Arthiyas and cooperative societies engaged in the procurement of wheat and paddy, with rates for Arthiyas in Punjab and Haryana rising to Rs 50.75 per quintal for wheat, effective from the 2026-27 rabi marketing season.

The revision follows requests from several state governments and is based on the recommendations of a subcommittee comprising representatives from the Food Corporation of India (FCI), state governments, and the Department of Food and Public Distribution, which examined prevailing rates and recommended an upward revision.

Under the revised structure, the commission payable to Arthiyas for wheat in Punjab and Haryana will rise from Rs 46.00 per quintal to Rs 50.75 per quintal, while in Rajasthan it will go up from Rs 41.40 to Rs 45.67 per quintal. For paddy, the commission will increase from Rs 45.88 to Rs 50.61 per quintal, according to an official statement.