ETV Bharat / business

Govt Guarantees At Least 70 Pc Natural Gas Supply To Fertiliser Plants Amid West Asia Crisis

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday said fertiliser plants have been placed under 'Priority Sector-2' for natural gas supply, thus guaranteeing them at least 70 per cent of their average natural gas consumption to ensure domestic production of key soil nutrients remains insulated from global supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The average will be calculated on the basis of the previous six months' consumption, the Ministry of Fertilisers said, notifying the decision in the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026, on March 9.

"This measure aims to safeguard fertiliser production against global supply chain disruptions, particularly the LNG supply issues caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East," the ministry said in a statement.

The move comes amid concerns that political instability in West Asia could disrupt liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments and affect fertiliser output ahead of the critical Kharif sowing season.

Senior officials from all fertiliser companies participated in a high-level meeting at the Department of Fertilisers on Tuesday, where they presented their preparedness status and flagged challenges. Officials from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas also attended.