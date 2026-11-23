ETV Bharat / business

Govt FY27 Fertiliser Subsidy May Rise 46% To Rs 2.5L Cr From Budget Estimate: FAI

Budgetary allocation for fertiliser subsidies in 2026-27 stands at Rs 1.71 lakh crore. ( ETV Bharat )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The government's fertiliser subsidy is likely to rise 46 per cent to around Rs 2.5 lakh crore this fiscal as against the budgeted Rs 1.71 lakh crore, due to rise in prices of raw materials and finished nutrients in global markets, according to industry body FAI.

At a press conference on Monday, the Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) estimated that the total consumption of soil nutrients is estimated to fall to 65-67 million tonnes this fiscal from 70 million tonnes in the preceding year due to lower rainfall.