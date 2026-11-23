Govt FY27 Fertiliser Subsidy May Rise 46% To Rs 2.5L Cr From Budget Estimate: FAI
FAI Chairman S Sankarasubramanian said the total subsidy on phosphatic and potassic fertilisers is estimated at around Rs 1 lakh crore for 2026-2027.
By PTI
Published : November 23, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
New Delhi: The government's fertiliser subsidy is likely to rise 46 per cent to around Rs 2.5 lakh crore this fiscal as against the budgeted Rs 1.71 lakh crore, due to rise in prices of raw materials and finished nutrients in global markets, according to industry body FAI.
At a press conference on Monday, the Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) estimated that the total consumption of soil nutrients is estimated to fall to 65-67 million tonnes this fiscal from 70 million tonnes in the preceding year due to lower rainfall.
When asked about the total fertiliser subsidy for the current fiscal, FAI Chairman S Sankarasubramanian said it would be around Rs 2.5 lakh crore.
He said the total subsidy on phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers is estimated at around Rs 1 lakh crore for 2026-2027.
To promote balanced use of fertilisers, Sankarasubramanian pitched for Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS) policy in case of urea as it is being done in P&K fertilisers.
The budgetary allocation for fertiliser subsidies in 2026-27 stands at Rs 1.71 lakh crore.
The FAI Chairman noted that the price of urea in the global market has corrected to USD 350 per tonne.
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