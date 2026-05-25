ETV Bharat / business

Govt Forwent Rs 1 Lakh Cr Via Excise Duty Cuts To Shield Consumers From Fuel Inflation: FM

Mumbai: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government had foregone more than Rs 1 lakh crore annually in tax revenues through excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel to shield consumers from fuel inflation triggered by the West Asia conflict, while defending the latest retail fuel price hikes as market-driven revisions by oil marketing companies responding to soaring global crude oil prices.

Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked by almost Rs 7.5 per litre in four installments since mid-May as oil companies moved to bridge the gap between cost and retail price that had widened due to surge in international oil prices.

"The increases now are coming from oil marketing companies (OMCs) because they are the ones procuring (raw material crude oil) and selling (finished product - fuel)," Sitharaman said on the sidelines of the Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council export awards event.

She said that had the excise duty not been slashed earlier, an increase of Rs 10 would have happened.

"Had we not given that reduction at that time, a Rs 10 increase would have happened, which we absorbed, that is almost a Rs 1 lakh crore hit on the functional budget. But the increases now are coming from OMCs, because they are the ones procuring and selling," the minister added.

When asked if the RBI's dividend of Rs 2.87 lakh crore aligned with the government's expectations, especially given the current need for support, the minister stated that the calculations follow a very clear formulation.

"A committee had looked into it, and based on that RBI does its annual calculation and gives the dividend to the government. And it is on that basis it has come. I fully trust the RBI in having made its calculation and given the dividend that it has given," she added.

On managing the oil price rise amid global challenges she said the situation will be closely monitored.