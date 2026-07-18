ETV Bharat / business

Govt Extends Exemption For Net Metering, Open Access RE Projects Till December

New Delhi: The government on Saturday said it has extended the exemption timeline for net-metering and open access RE projects till December 31, 2026 under the ALMM-II.

The ministry clarified that there will be no change with respect to the implementation of Approved List of Models & Manufacturers (ALMM) List-II for solar PV cells.

In a statement, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said there is no change in ALMM Policy and the government has provided extended relief window for select solar projects up to December 2026.

The MNRE has decided that there will be no change in the policy of the Government of India with respect of implementation of Approved List of Models & Manufacturers (ALMM) List-II for solar PV cells, and no blanket extension in applicability of ALMM List-II for solar power projects will be provided.

However, a limited window is being provided for net metering projects and open access RE power projects, whereby such projects can now commission with exemption of ALMM List-II (for solar PV cells), till 31st December 2026.