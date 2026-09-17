ETV Bharat / business

Govt Cuts Windfall Tax On Petrol, Diesel, ATF Exports

New Delhi: The government has cut the windfall gains tax on the export of petrol, diesel and ATF for the fortnight beginning September 16. The rate of special additional excise duty (SAED) along with road and infrastructure cess on export of diesel is now Rs 20 per litre, down from Rs 25 per litre. SAED on export of ATF is set at Rs 15/litre, as against 19/litre earlier.

Duty on petrol exports has been slashed to Rs 0.5 per litre effective September 16, from Rs 1.5 per litre in the previous fortnight.

The Finance Ministry, in a notification, said the duty hikes will be effective from September 16. Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the Government imposed an export duty on diesel and ATF on March 27 and revised the rate every fortnight.