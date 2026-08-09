ETV Bharat / business

Centre Considering Raising CCEA Approval Threshold For FDI Proposals To Rs 15,000 Crore

New Delhi: The central government is considering a proposal to raise the threshold for foreign direct investment proposals requiring approval from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs to Rs 15,000 crore from Rs 5,000 crore at present to further improve the country's investment climate.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) is a high-level committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Its members include key Union Cabinet ministers such as the Home Minister and Finance Minister.

As per the existing foreign direct investment (FDI) policy, in case of proposals involving total foreign equity inflow of more than Rs 5,000 crore, the competent authority places the application for consideration of the CCEA. Below this limit, respective line ministries take a decision. The existing limit has remained unchanged since November 2015.

Citing government sources, PTI reported that the prevailing economic conditions, inflation, the growing scale of investments over the years, and the objective of promoting ease of doing business necessitate a review of the existing threshold.