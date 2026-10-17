ETV Bharat / business

Drug Pricing Regulator Caps Trade Margins On 137 Anti-cancer Drugs At 30 Percent; Retail Prices Likely To Fall

New Delhi: Drug pricing regulator NPPA on Saturday capped trade margins on 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer formulations at 30 per cent, according to an official statement.

The move, effective November 9, is expected to slash retail prices of these critical life-saving medicines by up to 70 per cent depending on their current price structures, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers statement said.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), functioning under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, implemented the Trade Margin Rationalisation (TMR) mechanism under Paragraph 19 of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO), 2013, following a gazette notification issued on Saturday.

The intervention stems from recommendations by an expert committee constituted under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), comprising leading oncologists, medical specialists, hospital experts from across the country, and government officials.

The committee recommended 137 drugs for margin rationalisation, and the list will be updated periodically.

The exercise builds on the success of NPPA's 2019 pilot TMR initiative, in which trade margins on 42 anti-cancer medicines were capped at 30 per cent, leading to an MRP reduction of up to 90 per cent across 526 brands.

The measure broadens that framework to cover a significantly larger basket of cancer medicines, the statement said.