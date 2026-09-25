ETV Bharat / business

Govt Asks Companies To Pass On Edible Oil Duty Cuts To Consumers: Will Cooking Oil Prices Go Down?

New Delhi: The Government of India on September 24, 2026 (Thursday), announced a cut in the Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on crude edible oils, including soybean and sunflower oils. The Centre’s move is aimed at lowering import costs and easing pressure on domestic cooking-oil prices ahead of the upcoming festive season.

The government slashed the BCD on major imported crude edible oils to provide relief to consumers and mitigate inflationary pressures arising from the sharp increase in international edible-oil prices.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said that the BCD on crude sunflower oil has been reduced from 10% to nil, while the BCD on crude soybean oil and crude palm oil has been reduced from 10% to 5%.

“The Government has simultaneously reduced the applicable BCD on the respective refined edible oils while maintaining an import duty differential of 19.25% between crude and refined edible oils,” the ministry stated.

In an attempt to ensure that the benefit of the import duty cut reaches consumers, the central government issued an advisory to edible-oil associations and industry stakeholders, asking them to pass on the full benefit of the reduction in import duty to consumers.

“Industry stakeholders have been requested to immediately revise their Price to Distributors (PTD) and Maximum Retail Price (MRP) in accordance with the reduction in landed costs. Edible-oil associations have also been requested to advise their members to implement the corresponding price reductions without delay,” the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said.

The government assured that it will continue to monitor international edible-oil markets and domestic prices and take appropriate measures accordingly.