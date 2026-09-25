Govt Asks Companies To Pass On Edible Oil Duty Cuts To Consumers: Will Cooking Oil Prices Go Down?
The Government has reduced the Basic Customs Duty on major imported crude edible oils with a view to moderating domestic edible oil prices.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 11:36 AM IST
New Delhi: The Government of India on September 24, 2026 (Thursday), announced a cut in the Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on crude edible oils, including soybean and sunflower oils. The Centre’s move is aimed at lowering import costs and easing pressure on domestic cooking-oil prices ahead of the upcoming festive season.
The government slashed the BCD on major imported crude edible oils to provide relief to consumers and mitigate inflationary pressures arising from the sharp increase in international edible-oil prices.
The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said that the BCD on crude sunflower oil has been reduced from 10% to nil, while the BCD on crude soybean oil and crude palm oil has been reduced from 10% to 5%.
“The Government has simultaneously reduced the applicable BCD on the respective refined edible oils while maintaining an import duty differential of 19.25% between crude and refined edible oils,” the ministry stated.
In an attempt to ensure that the benefit of the import duty cut reaches consumers, the central government issued an advisory to edible-oil associations and industry stakeholders, asking them to pass on the full benefit of the reduction in import duty to consumers.
“Industry stakeholders have been requested to immediately revise their Price to Distributors (PTD) and Maximum Retail Price (MRP) in accordance with the reduction in landed costs. Edible-oil associations have also been requested to advise their members to implement the corresponding price reductions without delay,” the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said.
The government assured that it will continue to monitor international edible-oil markets and domestic prices and take appropriate measures accordingly.
India's edible oil imports
India imports huge quantities of edible oil, making domestic prices sensitive to global oil prices, fluctuations in the value of the rupee, shipping and insurance costs, and the availability of supplies. According to recent industry data, on September 18, crude palm oil, soybean oil and sunflower oil arrived in Mumbai at prices of $1,265, $1,314 and $1,380 per tonne, respectively. In such a scenario, there is a strong possibility that some of the benefits of the reduced customs duties could be offset by higher international prices or logistics costs.
India’s heavy dependence on imported edible oils makes the domestic market highly sensitive to fluctuations in global prices. While a reduction in import duties can lower the cost of edible oils for consumers and help control domestic inflation, any sharp increase in international prices could offset these benefits. In such a situation, the savings generated through lower import duties may be partly or even completely eroded, leaving consumers exposed to higher prices. This highlights the importance of balancing tariff reductions with measures that strengthen domestic oilseed production and reduce India’s vulnerability to global price shocks.
However, as of now, the Centre has reduced the tax burden on imported edible oils, and it remains to be seen whether this will lead to a reduction in retail cooking-oil prices.
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