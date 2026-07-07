ETV Bharat / business

Govt Approves PM SETU's Pan-India Rollout, Investment Plans Worth Rs 1,237 Cr To Upgrade ITIs

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday approved the pan-India roll-out of the Rs 60,000-crore Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) scheme across 200 Industrial Training Institute (ITI) clusters, while also clearing strategic investment plans worth Rs 1,237.58 crore.

The decision was taken by the 4th National Steering Committee (NSC) chaired by Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The approved plans include Jindal Naveen Avasar Limited in Odisha and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India in Gujarat as anchor industry partners, along with Apollo Medskills and two other approved ITI clusters in Telangana.

The strategic investment plans, recommended by the respective state steering committees, pave the way for industry-led upgradation of multiple ITI clusters nationwide.

Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary urged more industry players to come forward and contribute towards the government's vision of transforming ITIs across the country.