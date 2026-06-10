ETV Bharat / business

Govt Approves Extension Of MFI Credit Guarantee Scheme

New Delhi: The government has approved the extension of the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Microfinance Institutions - 2.0 and a hike in the maximum loan limit to Rs 1,000 crore. As of date, loans totalling Rs 770 crore have been sanctioned under the scheme, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The CGSMFI-2.0 scheme was introduced on March 20, 2026, and aims to provide guarantee cover to Banks/ FIs through National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Limited (NCGTC) against expected losses on the financial assistance extended by them to NBFC-MFIs and MFIs for on-lending to small borrowers.

The scheme was valid till June 30, 2026 or loans up to Rs 20,000 crore are guaranteed, whichever is earlier.