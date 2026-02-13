ETV Bharat / business

Govt Approves 25 Lakh Tons Of Wheat Exports

New Delhi: The government on Friday allowed export of 25 lakh tonnes of wheat, along with an additional 5 lakh tonnes of wheat products and sugar each, to stabilise domestic markets and ensure remunerative returns to farmers amid a comfortable stock position. The decision was taken after a comprehensive assessment of the current availability and price scenario, reaffirming the government's commitment to protecting farmers' interests, the Food Ministry said in a statement.

Wheat stock availability with private entities during 2025-26 stands at approximately 75 lakh tonnes, which is nearly 32 lakh tonnes higher compared to the corresponding period last year, indicating a comfortable supply position in the country, it added. As of April 1, 2026, the total wheat availability in the central pool with Food Corporation of India (FCI) is projected at around 182 lakh tonne, ensuring that export permissions will not impact domestic food security requirements, the ministry said.

Wheat acreage in Rabi 2026 has also increased to about 334.17 lakh hectares compared to 328.04 lakh hectares last year, reflecting strong farmer confidence in wheat cultivation supported by assured MSP and procurement mechanisms, and signalling the likelihood of another robust harvest.

In view of higher stock availability, softening prices, expected higher production, and the need to prevent distress sales during peak arrivals, the government's decision will help stabilise domestic prices, improve market liquidity, ensure efficient stock rotation, and strengthen farmers' income while safeguarding national food security, the ministry said.