ETV Bharat / business

Govt Allows UPI Payments To Book Tickets Online For Burj Khalifa, Singapore Attractions

New Delhi: Indian tourists can now use the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to book tickets online for Dubai's Burj Khalifa and major attractions in Singapore, including Universal Studios, Singapore Oceanarium, and Adventure Cove Waterpark.

The initiative is aimed at making international travel bookings easier for Indians by enabling them to use their preferred UPI applications for online payments at these destinations, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL), the international arm of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), entered into strategic partnerships with the UAE and Singapore on July 29 and September 9, respectively, to facilitate UPI-based online bookings.

In the UAE, UPI acceptance has been enabled for At the Top, Burj Khalifa, in partnership with NEOPAY and Emaar Entertainment. It is the first attraction in the UAE to implement UPI for e-commerce, the statement said.

In Singapore, UPI acceptance has been extended to Resorts World Sentosa in collaboration with FOMO Pay, a payment institution.

The integration covers bookings for major attractions at Resorts World Sentosa, including Universal Studios Singapore, the Singapore Oceanarium and Adventure Cove Waterpark.