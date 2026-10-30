Govt Allows UPI Payments To Book Tickets Online For Burj Khalifa, Singapore Attractions
In Singapore, UPI acceptance has been extended to Resorts World Sentosa in collaboration with FOMO Pay, a payment institution.
By PTI
Published : October 30, 2026 at 10:19 PM IST
New Delhi: Indian tourists can now use the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to book tickets online for Dubai's Burj Khalifa and major attractions in Singapore, including Universal Studios, Singapore Oceanarium, and Adventure Cove Waterpark.
The initiative is aimed at making international travel bookings easier for Indians by enabling them to use their preferred UPI applications for online payments at these destinations, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Friday.
NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL), the international arm of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), entered into strategic partnerships with the UAE and Singapore on July 29 and September 9, respectively, to facilitate UPI-based online bookings.
In the UAE, UPI acceptance has been enabled for At the Top, Burj Khalifa, in partnership with NEOPAY and Emaar Entertainment. It is the first attraction in the UAE to implement UPI for e-commerce, the statement said.
In Singapore, UPI acceptance has been extended to Resorts World Sentosa in collaboration with FOMO Pay, a payment institution.
The integration covers bookings for major attractions at Resorts World Sentosa, including Universal Studios Singapore, the Singapore Oceanarium and Adventure Cove Waterpark.
The move comes amid growing demand for convenient and secure cross-border payment options. Singapore welcomed 1.2 million Indian visitors in 2025, it said.
The initiative strengthens India's digital and economic links with the two countries while promoting international partnerships in digital innovation and cross-border commerce, the statement added.
UPI-based ticket booking for the Eiffel Tower in France was launched on January 26, 2024, it said.
UPI is currently accepted in 10 countries -- Singapore, the UAE, France, Mauritius, Nepal, Bhutan, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Cambodia and Greece, allowing Indian travellers to make digital payments abroad.
Uzbekistan is set to become the 11th country to accept UPI after a commercial agreement announced on August 30, 2026, during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the country, it added.
Also Read