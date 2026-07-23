Govt Allows FDI In Inventory-Based Model of E-Commerce Only For Export Purposes
The move will help increase India's outbound shipments without impacting the businesses of small retailers.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 10:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The government on Thursday permitted FDI in an inventory-based model of e-commerce "exclusively" for export purposes, a move which will help increase India's outbound shipments without impacting the businesses of small retailers.
"In order to facilitate greater exports through easier and increased access of global markets by Indian sellers, the extant FDI Policy has been reviewed and it is decided that the restrictions on inventory-based model of e-commerce shall not apply in case of exports of domestically manufactured and/or produced goods/products," the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said in a Press Note.
As per the consolidated FDI (foreign direct investment), FDI is permitted in Business to Business (B2B) e-commerce and marketplace model. However, it is not permitted in Business to Consumer (B2C) e-commerce and inventory-based model of e-commerce where inventory of goods and services is owned by an ecommerce entity and is sold to consumers directly.
The DPIIT has inserted a clause in the policy, which states: "An e-commerce entity is permitted to engage in inventory-based model of ecommerce exclusively for the export of goods/products manufactured and/or produced in India as per the applicable provisions of the Foreign Trade Policy 2023...and the Foreign Exchange Management (Export of Goods & Services) Regulations, 2015".
Also read: