ETV Bharat / business

Govt Achieves Fiscal Deficit Target Of 4.4 Pc For FY26; Deficit At 21 Pc In April

New Delhi: The government has achieved its fiscal deficit target of 4.4 per cent of the GDP for 2025-26, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts on Monday. In the revised estimates (RE) presented in Parliament in February, the government pegged the fiscal deficit, or gap between expenditure and revenue, at Rs 15,58,492 crore or 4.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).

The CGA data showed that the fiscal deficit in actual terms was Rs 15,19,169 crore (provisional), or 97.5 per cent, of the RE.

For April 2026, the fiscal deficit stood at 21 per cent of the Budget Estimate, much higher than normal for the first month of a fiscal year. This indicates more expenditure than the revenue mobilisation.

As per the CGA data, the government managed to collect Rs 33.02 lakh crore in revenue, or 98.8 per cent of the revised Budget Estimates (RE). This comprised Rs 26.23 lakh crore tax revenue (net to Centre), Rs 6.78 lakh crore of non-tax revenue and Rs 83,757 crore of non-debt capital receipts, the CGA data showed.

Non-debt capital receipts consist of recovery of loans (Rs 24,617 crore) and miscellaneous capital receipts (Rs 59,140 crore).

The total expenditure incurred by the Centre is Rs 49.05 lakh crore (98.8 per cent of the corresponding RE 2025-26), out of which Rs 38.36 lakh crore is on revenue account and Rs 10.69 lakh crore is on capital account.

Out of the total revenue expenditure, Rs 12.42 lakh crore is on account of interest payments, and Rs 4.53 lakh crore is on account of major subsidies. The government's fiscal deficit for 2024-25 was 4.8 per cent of the GDP.

Commenting on the deficit numbers, Icra Chief Economist Aditi Nayar said the government's fiscal deficit trailed the Revised Estimate (RE) for FY26 by Rs 40,000 crore, aided by a Rs 60,000 crore expenditure cut, which more than offset the marginal miss on the receipts front.