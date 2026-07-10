ETV Bharat / business

Govt Waives Basic Customs Duty On Key Inputs For Electronics Manufacturing

New Delhi: The government has waived basic customs duty on goods used in the manufacturing of display assemblies, lithium-ion cells and inductor coil modules as it looks to promote domestic production of electronic devices like smartphones, laptops, wearables and smart TVs.

The finance ministry issued three separate notifications giving effect to the basic customs duty (BCD) waiver on the goods used in the manufacture of the three key components used in electronic devices.

This exemption is in line with the government's efforts to promote domestic electronics manufacturing under the PLI scheme. The duty waiver would reduce import dependence and strengthen the electronics ecosystem with local production. The exemptions on inputs used in display assemblies and inductor coil modules would be valid till March 31, 2029, the notifications said.

AMRG Global Managing Partner Rajat Mohan said the government has now consolidated separate customs exemptions for machinery used in the manufacture of lithium-ion cells for mobile handsets and electric vehicles into a single technology-neutral exemption applicable to machinery used for the manufacture of 'lithium-ion cells'.

“This simplifies the customs framework, removes end-use-based distinctions, and significantly reduces compliance and interpretational challenges for manufacturers,” Mohan said. The amendment is expected to encourage fresh investments in domestic lithium-ion cell manufacturing by providing greater flexibility to manufacturers operating integrated production facilities.