Government Unveils Updated CPI With 2024 Base Year; January Inflation Comes In At 2.75%
Published : February 12, 2026 at 5:39 PM IST
By Saurabh Shukla
New Delhi: In a key statistical update, the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has released the first Consumer Price Index (CPI) with the revised base year 2024=100, marking an important step in updating how inflation is measured in the country. At the national level, the year-on-year inflation rate for January 2026 compared to January 2025 stands at 2.75 per cent (Provisional). Rural inflation has been recorded at 2.73 per cent, while urban inflation is slightly higher at 2.77 per cent.
Government believe that the new CPI series draws on data from the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey 2023 to 24 and comes with an updated basket of goods and revised weightages. The revision aims to better reflect current consumption patterns and provide a more accurate picture of price trends, helping policymakers, businesses and citizens as well to make more informed decisions.
National Inflation Data
In January 2026, food prices showed moderate growth with the All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) at 2.13 per cent. while inflation rates for rural and urban areas are 1.96 and 2.44 percent respectively. Housing costs also recorded a modest rise of close to 2 per cent nationally. Interestingly, rural housing inflation was higher at 2.39 percent whereas urban housing rose by close to 1.9 per cent.
Looking at the broader picture, inflation varied across different categories. Education services saw the largest increase at 3.35 per cent, followed by clothing and footwear at 2.98 per cent and restaurants and accommodation services at 2.87 per cent. Food and beverages went up by 2.11 per cent, while health costs increased by 2.19 per cent. Recreation, sports, and cultural activities recorded a rise of 2.32 per cent.
On the other hand, prices for transport (0.09 per cent) and information and communication (0.16 per cent) remained largely stable. Housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels increased by 1.53 per cent, and furnishings and household equipment went up by 1.45 per cent. Personal care, social protection, and miscellaneous goods saw a significant jump of 19.02 per cent, making it the fastest-growing category in January.
What has changed?
According to MoSPI, the new CPI series brings a number of important updates to better capture how people actually spend today. The base year has been shifted from 2012 to 2024, also using data from the latest Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (2023–24), so the index reflects current consumption patterns more accurately.
The classification structure has also been revamped. Instead of six broad groups, the index now follows a 12-division format in line with the internationally recognised Classification of Individual Consumption According to Purpose (COICOP) 2018 framework, allowing for a more detailed break-up of goods and services. Another key addition is the release of item-level indices at both the All India and State levels for rural, urban and combined sectors, giving users more granular data for closer analysis and better decision making.
According to MoSPI, the revised CPI series also includes several new items to better reflect modern consumption patterns. Among the additions are rural housing, online media and streaming services, value-added dairy products, barley and its products, pen drives and external hard disks as well as services such as attendants and babysitters and exercise equipment. At the same time, some older or less commonly used items have been removed from the basket, including VCRs, VCDs, DVD players and their hiring charges, radios, tape recorders, CD/DVD audio and video cassettes, clothing and coir or rope. These updates make the index more relevant to today’s lifestyle and spending habits, it added.
Top 5 low inflation items
Data shared by MoSPI indicates that in January 2026, several food items recorded significant price declines at the All India combined level, contributing to lower overall inflation in the food category. Garlic topped the list with a sharp drop of around 53 per cent, followed by onions, which fell by 29 per cent. Potatoes also saw a steep decline of 29 per cent, while arhar (tur) prices dropped by 24.90 per cent. Among these, peas recorded a decrease of 16 per cent. These declines in key staples helped ease the burden on household food expenses during the month.
Top 5 high inflation items
In contrast to the above, some items experienced sharp price increases in January 2026 at the All India combined level. Silver jewellery saw the highest inflation, surging 160 per cent, followed by tomatoes, which jumped 64 per cent. Prices of copra rose 47 per cent, while gold, diamond, and platinum jewellery increased by 47 per cent.
Coconut oil also recorded a notable rise of close to 40 per cent. These steep increases in select food and luxury items highlight the uneven price movements across different categories during the month.
