Government Unveils Updated CPI With 2024 Base Year; January Inflation Comes In At 2.75%

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: In a key statistical update, the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has released the first Consumer Price Index (CPI) with the revised base year 2024=100, marking an important step in updating how inflation is measured in the country. At the national level, the year-on-year inflation rate for January 2026 compared to January 2025 stands at 2.75 per cent (Provisional). Rural inflation has been recorded at 2.73 per cent, while urban inflation is slightly higher at 2.77 per cent.

Government believe that the new CPI series draws on data from the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey 2023 to 24 and comes with an updated basket of goods and revised weightages. The revision aims to better reflect current consumption patterns and provide a more accurate picture of price trends, helping policymakers, businesses and citizens as well to make more informed decisions.

National Inflation Data

In January 2026, food prices showed moderate growth with the All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) at 2.13 per cent. while inflation rates for rural and urban areas are 1.96 and 2.44 percent respectively. Housing costs also recorded a modest rise of close to 2 per cent nationally. Interestingly, rural housing inflation was higher at 2.39 percent whereas urban housing rose by close to 1.9 per cent.

Looking at the broader picture, inflation varied across different categories. Education services saw the largest increase at 3.35 per cent, followed by clothing and footwear at 2.98 per cent and restaurants and accommodation services at 2.87 per cent. Food and beverages went up by 2.11 per cent, while health costs increased by 2.19 per cent. Recreation, sports, and cultural activities recorded a rise of 2.32 per cent.

On the other hand, prices for transport (0.09 per cent) and information and communication (0.16 per cent) remained largely stable. Housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels increased by 1.53 per cent, and furnishings and household equipment went up by 1.45 per cent. Personal care, social protection, and miscellaneous goods saw a significant jump of 19.02 per cent, making it the fastest-growing category in January.

What has changed?