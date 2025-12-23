ETV Bharat / business

Govt To Tap E-Tailers, Online Sources For Price Data In New CPI Series

New Delhi: The government proposes to include online sources as well as e-commerce platforms to compute retail inflation in a bid to substantially improve reliability, accuracy, and overall quality of the consumer price index (CPI).

Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is in the process of revising the base years for computing CPI, Index of Industrial Production (IIP) and Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The new series of CPI (consumer price index-based) inflation with base year (2024=100) data is scheduled to be released on February 12, 2026.

The data on National Accounts with financial year 2022-23 as base year is scheduled to be released on February 27, 2026, while the new series of IIP data with base year 2022-23 will be released on May 28. MoSPI on Tuesday organised a pre-release consultative workshop on base revision of CPI, GDP and IIP.

On inclusion of new data sources in CPI, the ministry said in addition to the data collected from physical outlets as being done in the current series, prices would also be obtained from e-commerce platforms in 12 selected cities having a population of more than 25 lakh.

Efforts will also be made to procure administrative data in coordination with railways for rail fares, petroleum ministry for fuel prices, and postal department for postal tariffs. For airfares, telecom services, and OTT platforms, price data is proposed to be compiled from online sources using web-based methods, MoSPI said.

"The adoption of these alternative and digital data sources is expected to substantially improve the representativeness, reliability, accuracy and overall quality of the CPI," it added.

The ministry is also expanding coverage across urban and rural markets, while also incorporating e-commerce price data and other digital sources to better capture changing consumption patterns. GDP base revision will also facilitate inclusion of new data sources and alignment of compilation process with methodological improvements, standards and classifications.

Addressing the participants at the workshop, MoSPI Secretary Saurabh Garg said the ministry is not expecting GDP expectations to change significantly even after the release of the new data series in February.